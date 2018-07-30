Korea's antitrust chief to visit China this week

BUSINESS

South Korea's antitrust chief is set to visit China this week to attend a competition forum and step up bilateral cooperation to crack down on abuses caused by market dominance, the Fair Trade Commission said Monday.



Kim Sang-jo will give a keynote speech on South Korea's competition policy at the two-day forum in Beijing, which runs through Tuesday, the watchdog said in a statement.





FTC Chairman Kim Sang-jo (Yonhap)

The FTC chairman will also hold talks with Zhang Mao, minister of China's State Administration of Market Regulation.During the planned meeting with Zhang, Kim will ask his counterpart not to discriminate against South Korean firms doing business in China, the FTC said.South Korean firms have been significantly hit by China's unofficial retaliatory measures over the deployment of the US defense shield, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, in South Korea.For South Korea, the decision to adopt the US missile system was based on its national security interests to enhance its defensive posture against North Korea's advances in its nuclear and missile programs.However, China has claimed that THAAD would hurt its own security. (Yonhap)