NATIONAL

A heat wave in South Korea had killed at least 27 people, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.A total 2,042 people were medically treated for heatstroke and other heat-related symptoms from May 20 to July 28, government officials said.Sixty percent of patients were older than 50, however those 20-40 have also been at risk of illness as the record heat wave continues.