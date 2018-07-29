Go to Mobile Version

Zico releases more teaser images for ‘Soulmate’

By Chyung Eun-ju
  • Published : Jul 29, 2018 - 17:09
  • Updated : Jul 29, 2018 - 17:09
Rapper Zico of boy band Block B released more teaser images for his upcoming single “Soulmate” featuring singer IU.

The rapper’s agency Seven Seasons Entertainment released an image of Zico dressed in a checkered shirt with chino pants inside a yellow elevator. The elevator is distorted like a wave, evoking a dreamlike image.

(Seven Seasons Entertainment)

Previous teaser images portrayed surreal imagery of a yellow elevator door filled with red flowers and Earth seen from outer space.

“Soulmate” is set to be released Monday at 6 p.m. The rapper returns to the music scene after a yearlong hiatus.

Zico made a guest appearance on the JTBC show “Knowing Bros” on Saturday and said he wanted to make his first solo concerts a success. His concerts titled “King of the Zungle” will be held at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium from Aug.11-12.

The rapper debuted with the boy band in 2011 with the single “Freeze.”

By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)

