Twice wins No. 1 on ‘Inkigayo’ without appearance

By Park Jin Won
  • Published : Jul 29, 2018 - 17:16
  • Updated : Jul 29, 2018 - 17:16
Girl group Twice topped the charts again on the local music show “Inkigayo,” even without making an appearance. This is the group’s sixth win on a music show.

Twice took first place Sunday for its new song “Dance the Night Away.”

Twice wins No. 1 on a music show (Screen capture from SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’)

Since the release of the song on July 9, the group has earned a total of six wins on the main local music shows, including “Inkigayo,” “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Show! Music Core.”

Promotional activities for the song ended last Sunday, but the group’s popularity at home and abroad remains high.

Twice faced strong competition this week as it went against two other well-known girl groups, Mamamoo and Apink, who are actively promoting their singles “Egoistic” and “I’m So Sick,” respectively. Mamamoo ranked second and Apink followed in third place on the “Inkigayo” charts Sunday.

By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)

