Airport Express provides luggage drop-off service for tourists

Luggage can be sent directly to hotels upon request, according to officials of Airport Express.
|Airport Express’ travel center at Seoul Station. (Airport Express)
The service is available by signing up online at the Airport Express website, www.safex.kr.
Offline registrations are also possible by visiting Airport Express’ travel centers at Incheon Airport’s Terminal 1, Seoul Station, Hongik University Station, Gimpo Airport Station, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other services available at these travel centers include Wi-Fi device rentals, reservations for hotels, events, city tours and other travel programs. Travelers can also purchase prepaid SIM cards or data SIM cards.
On the day of departure, luggage can be directly delivered to the airport or subway stations from the hotel, which will be stored at Airport Express’ travel centers.
Airport Express’ travel center located at Incheon Airport operates from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the centers at Seoul Station and Hongik University Station open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The center at Gimpo Airport Station runs from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For the peak travel season in July and August, Airport Express has launched a promotion for travelers from China and Japan: They can get a 50 percent discount when they use a Union Pay credit card for payment or make reservation in advance at the travel agency HIS’ website.
“Airport Express not only offers a major railway service connecting parts of Seoul to airports, but also provides a variety of travel programs and services for both Korean and foreign travelers,” said Kim Han-young, president of Airport Express.
By Kim Da-sol and Lee Hong-seok
(ddd@heraldcorp.com) (gilbert@heraldcorp.com)