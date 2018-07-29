Student and teachers campaign against hate speech at youth camp

Students spoke out against cyberbullying and hate speech that can incite hatred and possibly push victims to take their own lives.
|Students and teachers participate in the “2018 Sunfull Youth Summer Camp” to campaign against hate speech from July 21 to 22. (Sunfull Internet Peace Movement Headquarters)
“Hate speech in Korea that sows hatred against others -- creating conflicts between generations, regions and societies -- can cause significant social conflict cost,” said Min Byoung-chul, chairman of the Sunfull Foundation and professor of Hanyang University.
“The Sunfull Internet Peace Movement promotes a culture of respect and encouragement and will contribute to creating social integration and a peaceful global society.”
Students participated in activities and education programs that emphasized the value of life and focused on countering cyberbullying and hate speech. Kim Jong-gu from the Love Welfare Association presented a lecture titled, “Respecting Life – The best day has not come yet.”
The Sunfull Internet Peace Movement Headquarters tries to post positive online comments and provides awards to outstanding students and teachers. The movement had promoted anti-cyberbullying and anti-hate speech since 2007. More than 7 million positive comments have been posted on the internet through the Sunfull Movement, with more than 680,000 members and 7,000 schools and organizations.
According to the Ulsan Office of Education, which has adopted the Sunfull Program on a regional level, school violence was reduced by half after it implemented the program.
By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)