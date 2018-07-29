E-Mart's new Pierrot discount store exceeds expectation, achieves solid start

BUSINESS

(E-Mart)

E-Mart Inc., South Korea's largest hypermarket chain, said Sunday that its new discount store that mostly sells products made by small and medium enterprises attracted an average of 10,000 shoppers per day, with sales easily exceeding the initial target in the first month of operation.The 2,513-square-meter Pierrot Shopping that opened at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul late last month was set up to rejuvenate consumers' interest in visiting physical stores amid the growing popularity of online retailers.E-Mart said sales reached 140 percent of what it expected with 88 percent of all goods sold at its outlet being supplied by local SMEs.It added that the store that stocks items from floor-to-ceiling and treats patrons to a unique entertainment and shopping experience, is selling some 40,000 different items with only 30 percent of products being also sold at large, existing discount outlets."The vast majority of products at the Pierrot store cannot be bought elsewhere," E-Mart said, stressing the differentiated distribution line. It added the store is providing a way for smaller manufacturers to reach consumers directly, which was not easy to do in the past.It said some 130 untapped vendors have been recruited to provide products to its store.With the success of the store modeled after Japan's Don Quijote outlets, E-Mart said it will open a second store in Doosan Tower at Dongdaemun Market in September. The location of this store can allow more foreign shoppers to come in contact with products made by South Korean SMEs. Dongdaemun, famous for its fashion sector, is a popular stop for tourists visiting the country. (Yonhap)