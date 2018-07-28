Trump proclaims Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

NATIONAL

Fifty-five boxes of remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War arrive at the Osan Air Base in South Korea, on from North Korea on Friday. (Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump has proclaimed July 27 as a national day commemorating the American soldiers who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War.In a proclamation dated July 26, Trump said he is honoring the Korean War veterans on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the fighting."For 3 brutal years, our Armed Forces and allies fought valiantly to stop the spread of communism and defend freedom on the Korean Peninsula," the proclamation said. "On National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, we remember the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought and died for this noble cause."He noted that more than 33,000 Americans were killed in the conflict, while more than 103,000 were wounded.The designation came as North Korea returned 55 sets of remains of American troops killed in the war in line with a commitment made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his historic summit with Trump last month."My Administration will fulfill our Nation's solemn duty to bring our patriots home with dignity and honor," Trump said in the proclamation.The U.S. relationship with North Korea was "hostile" due to the threat it posed to American allies, the regime's development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, and human rights violations, Trump said.The summit in Singapore, he said, "has offered a renewed sense of hope for the future -- including the promise of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."The US relationship with South Korea, meanwhile, "continues to flourish.""We have forged a powerful friendship built on respect, a mutual desire for economic prosperity, and an unwavering commitment to democratic values and peace through strength," he said. (Yonhap)