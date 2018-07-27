Chinese warplane enters S. Korea's air defense identification zone

NATIONAL

A Chinese military airplane entered South Korea's air defense identification zone on Friday, prompting F-15K fighter jets to make an emergency sortie in response, Seoul's defense authorities said.



It flew into the KADIZ from southwest of Ieo Island at around 7:10 a.m., moved along the southern and eastern coast before changing direction, according to the Joint Chief of Staff. It exited the zone at around 11:27 a.m., added the JCS.









(Yonhap)

The Chinese jet is believed to a Y-9 tactical aircraft.Chinese military planes entered the KADIZ in February and April as well, taking similar flight paths.An air defense identification zone is airspace over land or water declared by a state for the early identification and location of a foreign plane approaching its territory. It's not defined in any international law or treaty.The KADIZ near Ieo Island, south of the peninsula, overlaps with the air defense zones designated by China and Japan, a source of potential tensions among the regional powers. (Yonhap)