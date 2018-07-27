US official negative toward resumption of inter-Korean projects: report

NATIONAL

A US official on Thursday expressed a negative view toward the resumption of inter-Korean projects amid a lack of progress on the North’s denuclearization at a meeting with South Korean businesspeople involved in inter-Korean economic projects, according to a participant of the meeting.Mark Lambert, the State Department’s Korea desk director and acting deputy assistant secretary, had a one-hour round-table meeting with about a dozen South Koreans who used to do businesses with North Korea at the US Embassy in Seoul.Lambert reportedly told the participants that it is difficult to accept the resumption of economic projects before North Korea’s denuclearization but the US is ready to support cross-border exchanges when the North demonstrates its will to denuclearize, according to Yoo Chang-geun, vice president of a private task force representing 120 South Korean businesses that used to run factories at the now-shuttered joint Kaesong industrial park.Businesspeople who were invited to the meeting included Yoo and those who used to run a tourism program at Kumgangsan in North Korea, as well as South Korean mobile carrier KT and state-run railway operator Korail, which led cross-border infrastructure projects.The participants, meanwhile, asked Lambert for more robust follow-up negotiations between the US and North Korea and stressed the need for the businesses to visit North Korea to inspect facilities at the Kaesong complex.Lambert reportedly did not respond to the request, according to the participant.His visit comes amid South Korea’s diplomatic efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and cross-border exchanges as North Korea has been negotiating with the US over its nuclear weapons program.His meeting with South Korean businesspeople hoping to resume inter-Korean projects appears to be aimed at warning against international sanctions violations. The US and South Korea, along with the international community, are enforcing economic sanctions on the isolated country to cut off funds for nuclear weapons and missile development.But there have been reports that two ships carried North Korean coal to South Korean ports in October last year in violation of United Nations sanctions and had avoided punishment. The South Korean government said it is still investigating the case.Separately, South Korea has requested an exception to sanctions on North Korea to the UN Security Council as part of efforts to promote inter-Korean exchanges. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha stressed the need for a partial sanctions lift in areas needed for cross-border projects.On Thursday, Lambert, who is part of the US’ working group to follow up on denuclearization talks with North Korea, met Foreign Ministry officials in charge of North American affairs and North Korean nuclear issue to discuss North Korea and other issues, according to the Foreign Ministry.His two-day trip is “part of strategic communication that has been made between South Korea and the United States on various levels for complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the foreign ministry‘s spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said at a press briefing.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)