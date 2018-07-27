Wanna One not quite over? Rumors swirl over contract extension

ENTERTAINMENT

(CJ E&M)

One of the hottest boy bands in K-pop today, Wanna One has an expiration date: Dec. 31, 2018. The project band comprises former trainees of different talent agencies here who won the opportunity to perform together by placing atop the standings of the second season of “Produce 101.”Hopes are running high for their fans, however, as Swing Entertainment recently met with the agencies of each of the bandmates to discuss the future of the group.“We did meet with the agencies, but nothing has been decided yet. They all differ on where they stand, and we have to iron out the differences,” Swing Entertainment was quoted as saying to local media.Even if the negotiations do pull through, it is likely to be a short-term stay of execution for just another month. It was discussed among parties earlier in the year that Wanna One would break up in January, which would enable it to participate in major K-pop award ceremonies that continue on into the month. The annual Golden Disc Awards ceremony is typically held in January, as is the case for the Seoul Music Awards.The extension would also give local fans more chances to see the band, which has only three months of promotion left after its current world tour wraps up in September.If the group does end up extending the contract, it will set a precedent for other similar TV shows based on idol trainees. “Produce 101,” the first program here to pool trainees for a short-term project band, saw its first-season group I.O.I disband promptly after its contract ended last year.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)