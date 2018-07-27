Bob Dylan set for his 1st concert in Seoul in 8 years

ENTERTAINMENT

American music icon and Nobel laureate for literature Bob Dylan will awe Korean fans in his first concert in Seoul in eight years, set to take place at a venue in the southern part of the capital on Friday.



The 77-year-old singer-songwriter reportedly arrived in Seoul on a chartered plane through Gimpo International Airport on Thursday, one day before the concert at the Gymnastics Arena of Olympic Park in southern Seoul.





(AFP-Yonhap)

It is his first performance in Seoul since he last threw a concert here in March 2010.Dylan chose the same arena he performed in 2010 for Friday's concert. The gymnasium holds up to 7,000 spectators.Papas E&M, the organizer of the concert, intended to set up large TV screens to give a better view of the performance to the spectators in back rows, but Dylan did not accept the proposal.Ahead of the concert, the music legend also dropped a new live album, a compilation of 29 songs he recorded from 1962-1966, including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right."He reportedly ordered three bottles of wine and the Korean meat dish, bulgogi, to be served in his waiting lounge on the evening of the concert.The folk music legend, whose poetic, luminous lyrics won him the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016, is also highly acclaimed in South Korea.Following the Seoul concert, he will fly to Japan to perform for the annual Fuji Rock Festival on July 29. He will later go on an arena tour of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, the organizer said. (Yonhap)