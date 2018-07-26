President Moon holds meeting with citizens over minimum wage

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (second row, right) in a beer meeting with citizen Thursday in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in held a rare meeting with citizens Thursday, largely to listen to their concerns over economic conditions sparked by a planned minimum wage hike.The special meeting began at 7 p.m. at a pub in the downtown Gwanghwamun area, involving some 30 people, including job seekers and owners of small and medium-sized businesses, such as a convenience store, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae."I promised to communicate with the people, to meet with citizens after work during my election campaign," the president said of reason for the meeting."Recently, the minimum wage and employment have become serious issues, so I came without preparing any message today and only to listen to what our workers had to say," he added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.The participants had been pre-selected but were unaware of their meeting with the president until the last minute, Cheong Wa Dae said, adding that the people were earlier told they were meeting with a government minister to discuss the proposed minimum wage increase.Thursday's meeting came after the Minimum Wage Commission decided to raise the minimum wage to 8,350 won ($7.4) per hour from the start of next year, up 10.9 percent from the current 7,530 won.The proposed increase has prompted serious concerns from local businesses, especially small and medium-sized firms, over increased labor costs. It follows a record 16.4 percent wage spike that went into effect at the start of this year.Many experts say a steep increase in the minimum wage may hurt small companies, especially small shop owners, and thereby slow down the entire economy.Moon, however, has apologized for what he called a less-than-expected increase in the minimum wage, noting the proposed increase for 2019 will make it impossible to realize his pledge of 10,000 won per hour by 2020.The minimum wage hike is closely linked to Moon's key economic policy of income-led growth, which seeks to create a virtuous cycle of increased income and increased spending that he says will lead to overall economic growth.Thursday's meeting will be an opportunity for the president to directly listen to the views and concerns of everyday workers and citizens, Cheong Wa Dae officials said. (Yonhap)