Moon taps lawmaker to head Agriculture Ministry

|Rep. Lee Kai-ho. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Lee is currently serving his second term in the National Assembly, and has served as an administrative deputy governor of South Jeolla Province.
“(Lee) has served on the parliamentary committee on agriculture, so he has a clear understanding on of the Agriculture Ministry’s organization and functions,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.
Kim added that Lee is well-equipped to strengthen the country’s agriculture and livestock industries, and to deal with issues such as rice supply, bird flu and other livestock diseases.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)