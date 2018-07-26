Inter-Korean workers' football games to be held in Seoul next month

NATIONAL

Laborers from South and North Korea will have football matches in Seoul next month as the first inter-Korean civic exchange following the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration, organizing officials said Thursday.



"A 65-member North Korean delegation will visit Seoul between Aug. 10-12 to participate in the Inter-Korean Workers' Unification Football Competition," the officials said at a news conference.



The group will consist of North Korean union leaders, including the leadership of the North's umbrella union, two football teams and officials in charge of the June 15, 2000, Inter-Korean Joint Declaration, according to them.



"But the detailed list of the delegation has yet to be notified," they said.







This file photo shows an inter-Korean laborers` football match in Pyongyang in 2015. (Yonhap)

The delegation will cross the inter-Korean border at the Dorasan customs and immigration office, north of Seoul, on the morning of Aug. 10, and hold a joint news conference with two South Korean umbrella unions, the FKTU and the KCTU, in the afternoon.The following day, inter-Korean union leaders will hold meetings by industry and region, and visit the tomb of Jeon Tae-il, a South Korean garment worker who burnt himself to death in protest for better pay and working conditions in 1970, in Maseok, Gyeonggi Province.They then will hold unification football games at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul and have a joint dinner at a Seoul hotel.The delegation will return home via the Dorasan office on Aug. 12 after holding a business meeting with the South Korean umbrella unions.The football competition will be the fourth of its kind, following ones in Pyongyang in 1999, the southern South Korean city of Changwon in 2007 and Pyongyang in 2015, and the visit by the North Korean umbrella union will be the first time since 2007."The unification football competition will be a venue for the opening of the era of the Panmunjom Declaration," the officials said. The historical declaration for peace on the Korean Peninsula was made at the end of summit talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village. (Yonhap)