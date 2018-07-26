‘Bad Guys’ spinoff to start shooting in September

According to CJ Entertainment, “Bad Guys: The Movie” -- a working title -- will feature actors Ma Dong-seok, Kim Sang-joong and Kang Ye-won who left a lasting impression in the series that aired from October to December in 2014. Ma, Kim and Kang will reprise their roles as gangster Park Un-cheol, detectives Oh Gu-tak and Yoo Mi-young, respectively.
|Cast for “Bad Guys: The Movie.” From left: Ma Dong-seok, Kim Sang-joong, Kim Ah-joong, Jang Ki-yong and Kang Ye-won. (CJ Entertainment)
Actors Kim Ah-joong Jang Ki-yong will join them as new characters in the movie directed by Son Yong-ho.
“I’m honored to direct a movie based on such a popular drama. ... I’m anticipating the movie to be different from ‘Bad Guys’ than the original,” said Son.
Han Jung-hoon, who wrote the script for the drama, has written the scenario for the movie.
The movie will hit theaters next year.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)