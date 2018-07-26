‘Bad Guys’ spinoff to start shooting in September

ENTERTAINMENT

Cast for “Bad Guys: The Movie.” From left: Ma Dong-seok, Kim Sang-joong, Kim Ah-joong, Jang Ki-yong and Kang Ye-won. (CJ Entertainment)

A spinoff movie of the popular TV series “Bad Guys” will start shooting in September, with its cast to include most of the actors from the original OCN drama.According to CJ Entertainment, “Bad Guys: The Movie” -- a working title -- will feature actors Ma Dong-seok, Kim Sang-joong and Kang Ye-won who left a lasting impression in the series that aired from October to December in 2014. Ma, Kim and Kang will reprise their roles as gangster Park Un-cheol, detectives Oh Gu-tak and Yoo Mi-young, respectively.Actors Kim Ah-joong Jang Ki-yong will join them as new characters in the movie directed by Son Yong-ho.“I’m honored to direct a movie based on such a popular drama. ... I’m anticipating the movie to be different from ‘Bad Guys’ than the original,” said Son.Han Jung-hoon, who wrote the script for the drama, has written the scenario for the movie.The movie will hit theaters next year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)