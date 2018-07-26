Jeju Air to open route to Haneda airport next month

BUSINESS

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Thursday it will begin service on a new route to Japan's Haneda airport next month to absorb travel demand during the summer holidays.



Jeju Air plans to offer flights from Incheon International Airport to Haneda from Aug. 10 to compete with smaller rivals in short-haul routes during the summer peak season, the company said in a statement.



Incheon airport, west of Seoul, is South Korea's main air transport hub, while Haneda serves the greater Tokyo area.









(Yonhap)

The budget carrier plans to expand its fleet to 39 B737-800NG planes by the end of this year from the current 34.In the January-June period, Jeju Air will post "better" earnings results compared with the same period a year ago when it posted a 93 percent on-year jump in net profit, Jeju Air Chief Financial Officer Kim Tae-yoon told Yonhap News Agency early this month.In the first half of last year, net profit soared to 32.3 billion won from 16.6 billion won a year earlier. Operating profit jumped to 43.4 billion won from 16.2 billion won during the cited period. Sales rose 40 percent to 468.2 billion won from 335.3 billion won.Jeju Air is 59.59 percent owned by Aekyung Group, a cosmetics-to-health care conglomerate. (Yonhap)