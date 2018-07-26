More K-pop singers creating own video content

ENTERTAINMENT

Luna's Youtube channel Alphabet (S.M. Entertainment)

More Korean singers are creating their own video content online amid the rising popularity of YouTubers and internet broadcast jockeys.Comedians Kim Sook, Kang Yu-mi, Kim Ki-soo are among celebrities who create personalized content but singers are now jumping on the bandwagon.Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known as Solbi, launched her own YouTube channel Roman Princess Solbi on Friday to better communicate with her fans.She plans to upload four videos per week related to eating and drinking alone as well as other personal activities.Her agency M.A.P Crew said that fans would be able to see the real side of Solbi through such videos.Other singers have already established a steady following with their YouTube channels.Hyorin, a former member of the disbanded girl group Sistar, started her own YouTube channel in November 2017 through which she uploads covers and songs. She has 205,823 subscribers.Luna from f(x) also revealed her personal YouTube channel Alphabet in August 2016, and it now has around 138,000 subscribers. She posts behind-the-scenes episodes of her recording, performing and going on personal trips.Akdong Musician’s Lee Su-hyun’s channel Mochipeach has 805,789 subscribers. Lee creates beauty content as she has joined OnStyle’s “Get It Beauty 2018”Korea’s video advertising market was dominated by YouTube and Facebook, which grabbed a combined share of 73.1 percent, according to a report by digital marketing firm Mezzomedia on Friday.People are spending a significant amount of time on YouTube rather than traditional advertising platforms like TV.According to a survey released by Seoul-based app analytics firm WiseApp in May, Google’s YouTube has become the most-used smartphone app in Korea, with users spending an average of 882 minutes per person per month in April watching video clips. Smartphone users ranging from teenagers to those in their 40s spent the most time on YouTube, according to the survey.By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)