Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Searing summer heat to continue until weekend

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Jul 26, 2018 - 10:11
  • Updated : Jul 26, 2018 - 10:11
The blazing heat wave that has lasted more than 15 days will continue to scorch the country through the weekend, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, heat wave advisories are in effect in most parts of the country as the daytime highs are set to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Seoul will reach up to 35 C, Incheon 33 C, Suwon 35 C, Gangneung 35 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 38 C and Busan 34 C.



(Yonhap)


Sporadic rain could fall in parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces in the afternoon, but the amount of rain will not be enough to remove the extreme heat from the regions.

As high levels of ozone are expected to remain in Ulsan, Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces, the weather agency advised residents to avoid staying outside in the daytime and take extra care to maintain their health.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114