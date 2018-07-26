[Weather] Searing summer heat to continue until weekend

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, heat wave advisories are in effect in most parts of the country as the daytime highs are set to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Seoul will reach up to 35 C, Incheon 33 C, Suwon 35 C, Gangneung 35 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 38 C and Busan 34 C.
|(Yonhap)
Sporadic rain could fall in parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces in the afternoon, but the amount of rain will not be enough to remove the extreme heat from the regions.
As high levels of ozone are expected to remain in Ulsan, Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces, the weather agency advised residents to avoid staying outside in the daytime and take extra care to maintain their health.
