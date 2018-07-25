Video shows middle-aged man ‘racially harassing’ Middle Eastern man

In the video uploaded by a man named Mohamad Sabry on Facebook, the Korean man was seen allegedly harassing Sabry at a bus stop on Sunday, pointing fingers and asking the person filming where he is from.
Sabry told the middle-aged man not to touch him and alleged that the man, whose name has not been identified, had told Sabry to “go back to his country.”
|In a viral video, a middle-aged man is locked in a confrontation with a Middle Eastern man at a bus stop. (Mohamad Sabry's Facebook)
The video had been shared over 1,500 times as of Wednesday afternoon, with many South Koreans expressing embarrassment and apologizing on behalf of the middle-aged man.
Sabry told The Korea Herald in a phone interview that “no one can feel what he feels” now after he experienced the incident.
“When I go outside, my view of the Korean people is totally different. When someone looks at me. I’m suspicious of their intention,” he said.
In the Facebook post uploaded alongside the video, Sabry wrote that he was waiting for his wife at a bus stop when the middle-aged man came from the other side of the road and asked him, “Where are you from?”
|The man filmed in the viral video is seen gesturing toward the camera. (Mohamad Sabry's Facebook)
One woman was heard telling the police on the phone that there is a “man provoking a foreigner.”
Looking clearly upset, Sabry’s wife appeared later in the video and told the man to stop while calling him an “idiot.”
The middle-aged man then started to film the situation himself.
The argument then escalated further, involving a couple of onlookers. The man came into close physical contact with one of them, prompting the woman to say she felt scared while on the phone with police.
The video ends as a police officer arrives at the scene.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)