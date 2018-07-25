‘Angelic’ Han Ji-min takes role of angry, ‘Familiar Wife’

ENTERTAINMENT

Ji Sung (left) and Han Ji-min pose for photos before a press event Wednesday at Times Square mall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. (CJ E&M)

Actress Han Ji-min, known for her lovely, angelic image, is to take on a completely different role this time -- an ordinary wife with anger management issues.In the upcoming tvN drama “Familiar Wife,” the actress plays a mother of two young children, who works at a shop. She also has to take care of her mother who suffers from amnesia.Coping with work and family, the character finds it hard to control her anger and often flies into a rage, yelling and swearing at her husband, an average bank employee who is also stressed out from work, played by actor Ji Sung.The drama also has an element of fantasy, as the husband is given the chance to go back to the past and make a different decision. One small decision changes everything, resulting in a completely different outcome.The series hopes to help viewers realize the value of family and the life they have.“In our lives, we are always making choices. We all look back in time and wonder what it would have been like if we did not make a certain choice. Would that decision change the present?” Han said at a press event Wednesday in western Seoul.“There are scenes in which I suddenly lose my temper without any warning. I understand the character. She has her reasons for doing so. Shooting scenes where I yell and swear, I feel a hitherto unknown catharsis,” Han added.The drama marks Ji Sung’s return to the small screen. His previous dramas, including “Defendant” and “Kill Me, Heal Me,” have all been well-received.“I actually refused the role at first, overwhelmed by the role of a married man in a drama. I wasn’t sure if I could handle the scenes depicting daily life,” he said.The actor has previously taken roles with strong personalities, such as a man with schizophrenia and a prosecutor framed for his wife’s murder.“But now, I am studying more about how I should be more mature as a husband through the shooting,” Ji Sung said, mentioning his family. The actor married actress Lee Bo-young in 2013, and the couple have a daughter. “I was able to empathize with both characters, the husband and the wife.”Meanwhile, actress Kang Han-na who stars as Ji Sung’s first love in the drama, spoke publicly about a dispute with her former talent agency Fantagio for the first time.Kang has been in a dispute with the agency for several months, with the agency claiming that she has been violating her contract by working on her own. The actress had not issued comments on the matter.“I am in a dispute with Fatagio,” Kang said, when asked to comment on the issue. “As today’s event is for the drama, it is hard for me to explain in greater detail about (the issue). Later, I will talk about it at another opportunity.”Hours before the event, the agency announced that it would take legal action against the actress for violating her contract.The 16-part Wednesday-Thursday drama “Familiar Wife” is set to start airing on Aug. 1.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)