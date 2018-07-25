Go to Mobile Version

SC Bank Korea launches Miles card targeting young customers

By Son Ji-hyoung
  • Published : Jul 25, 2018 - 14:27
  • Updated : Jul 25, 2018 - 14:27
To the young generation increasingly placing work-life balance over career progression or income, an airline miles credit card could be attractive to those who make more overseas trips, Standard Chartered Bank Korea said in a release. 

A model promotes the Plus Mile card. (SC Bank Korea)
The Korean unit of the London-based banking giant has launched its flagship airline miles card in March, called Plus Mile, so that miles earned can be used for airlines in Korea.

The card offers a maximum bonus of 3.5 miles to fly with Asiana Airlines or bonus 3 miles with Korean Air, both per 1,000 won (90 cents) of spending. Users can choose either the Visa or UnionPay network to create a new card to get Korean Air miles, while MasterCard or UnionPay would be a choice for Asiana Airlines miles.

Those spending 2 million won each month for a year will be given some 40,000-45,000 miles, exchangeable with a free round-trip ticket to most of Southeast Asian nations from Korea

Card users are also given free passes to airport lounges at home and abroad per year, as well as a 70 percent cut in commission fees for exchanging the Korean won with currencies such as the US dollar, the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the euro. The company also said those who subscribe to the card and spend 30,000 won by the end of July will be given a free coupon for a cup of Starbucks Americano coffee.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)

