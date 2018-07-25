[ADVERTORIAL] LS Cable adopts PC shut-off system, flexible workhours

BUSINESS

LS Cable and System, a South Korean cable maker, has adopted a flexible workhour system and started to power down computers in the evening to prevent overtime, the company said Wednesday.Starting on July 1, the company implemented a 40-workhour system in accordance with the government’s new policy drive to reduce working hours. In addition, the company encourages workers to start and finish their work within the reduced working hours, and asked employees not to send text messages about work after office hours.To increase efficiency, the company also encouraged workers to hold briefing sessions online and build an online system for administrative work.“The corporate culture should value quality over quantity, overtime should become the symbol of inefficiency, not virtue,” said Myung Roh-hyun, CEO of LS Cable and System.The company’s drive to cut working hours came after the chairman’s interest in changing the corporate culture.Chairman Koo Cha-yub has stressed the need to improve the quality of workers’ lives and encouraged them to take vacations freely.Around 10 percent of LS Cable workers are given a chance to participate in exhibitions abroad and are allowed to use their vacation days there after the events.