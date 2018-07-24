Lotte, Shilla, Shinsegae, Doosan submit bids for duty-free shop at Gimpo airport

BUSINESS

South Korea's leading retail conglomerates have submitted their bids for the operating rights for a duty-free shop at Gimpo International Airport, industry sources said Tuesday.



The four firms -- Lotte Group, Hotel Shilla, Shinsegae Group and Doosan Group -- have joined the auction to operate the liquor and tobacco duty-free shop at the airport in western Seoul, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Yonhap News Agency.





(Yonhap)

"The Korea Airports Corp. will select two bidders out of the four candidates and notify the Korea Customs Service of the shortlisted firms this month," the insider said.The KCS is expected to select the final bidder in August after a reviewing process, he said.If selected as the final bidder, the company will secure the right to operate the liquor and tobacco duty-free shop for five years, the KAC said.City Plus Co., a midsized retailer, operated the duty-free shop until April, when its contract was cancelled due to delayed rental payments. Lotte Group has been operating the shop since then, it said. (Yonhap)