Hyundai Motor sponsors A.S. Roma, Hertha Berlin

With the latest two partnerships, Hyundai has become partners with five European football clubs as part of its sports marketing efforts in the region. The auto firm is posting increasing sales in Europe, despite sluggish growth in the US and China.
|Andrea Crespi (second left), managing director of Hyundai Motor Italy poses after signing sponsor partnership with A.S. Roma. (Hyundai Motor)
“AS Roma is another club with a hugely passionate fanbase that aligns with our strategy of placing fans at the heart of all our activities, and we look forward to giving back to these fans over the course of the upcoming season and beyond,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice president of marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
Hyundai also recently inked sponsorships with English Premier League club Chelsea and Atletico Madrid last month, and has been sponsoring French top-tier club Olympique Lyonnais since 2012.
Valid until 2021, Hyundai’s logo will be emblazoned on back of the A.S. Roma uniform and on the Hertha BSC Berlin uniform, and its models exhibited at home stadiums, the company said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)