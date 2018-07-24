VIXX’s Leo confirms first solo concerts

ENTERTAINMENT

The poster for Leo’s upcoming concert. (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Leo of VIXX will perform next month, this time without his bandmates.According to Jellyfish Entertainment, Leo’s first solo concerts will be held at the Blue Square in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. They share the same title with his first EP as a solo artist, “Canvas.”The EP will be released at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, with the lead track “Touch&Sketch.”Tickets for the concerts will be made available online at Interpark and Melon at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.The singer debuted in 2012 but he has never held a solo concert in his six-year career. He has also acted in musicals, landing lead roles in local productions of “Mata Hari” and “The Last Kiss.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)