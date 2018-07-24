VIXX’s Leo confirms first solo concerts

According to Jellyfish Entertainment, Leo’s first solo concerts will be held at the Blue Square in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. They share the same title with his first EP as a solo artist, “Canvas.”
|The poster for Leo’s upcoming concert. (Jellyfish Entertainment)
The EP will be released at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, with the lead track “Touch&Sketch.”
Tickets for the concerts will be made available online at Interpark and Melon at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The singer debuted in 2012 but he has never held a solo concert in his six-year career. He has also acted in musicals, landing lead roles in local productions of “Mata Hari” and “The Last Kiss.”
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)