VIXX’s Leo confirms first solo concerts

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jul 24, 2018 - 13:45
  • Updated : Jul 24, 2018 - 13:45
Leo of VIXX will perform next month, this time without his bandmates.

According to Jellyfish Entertainment, Leo’s first solo concerts will be held at the Blue Square in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. They share the same title with his first EP as a solo artist, “Canvas.” 

The poster for Leo’s upcoming concert. (Jellyfish Entertainment)


The EP will be released at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, with the lead track “Touch&Sketch.”

Tickets for the concerts will be made available online at Interpark and Melon at 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The singer debuted in 2012 but he has never held a solo concert in his six-year career. He has also acted in musicals, landing lead roles in local productions of “Mata Hari” and “The Last Kiss.”


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

