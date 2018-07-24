[Weather] Heat stays for the week

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Temperatures nationwide will soar above 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday at the hottest time of the day.The city of Daegu, comically referred to as Dae-frica for its hot weather, will notch 38 C at the hottest time of the day. Seoul will mark 37 C.At 5 a.m., Seoul recorded 27.5 C, Incheon 26.5 C, Suwon 26.3 C, Chunhceon 25.7 C, Gangneung 27.5 C, Cheongju 27.4 C, Daejeon 26.3 C, Jeonju 26.5 C, Gwangju 26.7 C, Jeju 27.8 C, Daegu 27.3 C, Busan 26.8 C, Ulsan 27.3 C and Changwon 25.4 C.No rain is forecast for the week to break the streak of hot days.The weather agency cautions farmers against heatstroke in animals and deaths.In Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, more than 80,000 farmed breams were found dead in a week since July 17 as the temperature of sea water rose to over 30 C.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)