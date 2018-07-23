Defense, justice ministries to launch joint probe team into Defense Security Command

NATIONAL

The defense and justice ministries on Monday announced a plan to launch a joint investigation into the scandal-ridden Defense Security Command, amid mounting controversy concerning the military organization’s involvement in drafting a martial law document.



According to the Ministry of National Defense, the joint probe team will consist of military and civilian prosecutors. The measure is expected to boost the transparency of the investigation into retired military and civilian government officials, the ministry said.



Investigators will also probe the Defense Security Command’s alleged surveillance of families of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking in 2014. The command is suspected of having monitored the families’ daily activities amid criticism against the government’s mishandling of the sinking.



“Those in uniform will be subject to investigation by the military’s prosecutors, while civilian prosecutors will probe into those who have left the military,” Park Gyung-soo, who is in charge of legal affairs at the Defense Ministry, told reporters.





A military official enters the office of the military’s special investigation team at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul on Monday. Yonhap