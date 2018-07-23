Go to Mobile Version

Girl found dead in apparent suicide from alleged bullying

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jul 23, 2018 - 13:06
  • Updated : Jul 23, 2018 - 13:06
Police said Monday they are investigating the death of a 13-year-old female student in an apparent suicide in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.

The victim’s aunt called the police after she discovered the girl’s body upon coming home around 7:25 p.m. on Friday, according to Incheon Yeonsu Police Station.

There were no signs of forced entry into the house or on the body to indicate a struggle, according to reports. 


(Yonhap)

No note was found at the scene, but her family said she been driven to take her life due to “constant bullying at school.”

The victim’s sister, 15, had also posted on social media and alleged “some 10 girls came by and threatened my sister at a karaoke room” on July 14. The alleged bullies have not been identified, police said.

Authorities said they could not find any diary entries to indicate suicidal notions, but they plan to question the victim’s teachers and classmates to see whether bullying had occured.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

