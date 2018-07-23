Twice, Apink wrap up promotional activities

ENTERTAINMENT

Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Apink (Plan A Entertainment)

Girl groups Twice and Apink officially wrapped up their respective promotional activities with appearances on SBS K-pop ranking show “Inkigayo,” Sunday.Twice edged out Apink to take the No. 1 spot with “Dance the Night Away,” securing the top spot on all five major TV music ranking programs, including KBS’ “Music Bank” and MBC’s “Show! Music Core.”“I’d like to thank Once for always being there for us for the past two weeks (of the promotional period) despite the heat,” said Jeongyeon, speaking directly to the group’s supporters.The group’s EP “Summer Nights” marked yet another hit, selling over 100,000 copies.Despite coming up short Sunday, Apink also enjoyed a successful three-week run with “I’m So Sick,” taking the No. 11 spot at Billboard’s world albums chart to mark a personal best.The act will kick off its Asia tour in August with a concert in Hong Kong.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)