BMW partners with Paramount for Mission: Impossible sequel

In latest sequel, “Mission: Impossible -- Fallout,” BMW vehicles are featured as super cars for action hero Ethan Hunt played by Tom Cruise, and his crew.
|Hollywood star Tom Cruise is seen while filming “Mission: Impossible -- Fallout” on the 1986 BMW 5 Series. (BMW Korea)
The BMW M5 that appears in the film is styled with the black kidney grille and carbon fiber mirror caps. It is powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine and generates 600 horsepower paired with xDrive all-wheel, enough to add excitement to action scenes. Along with M5, the BMW 7 Series and the BMW R nineT Scrambler motorcycle are also featured in the movie.
The German carmaker has been a partner of the “Mission: Impossible” series since 2011.
With the new movie hitting big screens around the world, BMW has launched a global campaign “Mission to Thrill,” to promote its powerful cars and motorcycles, according to the statement.
“BMW and ‘Mission: Impossible’ are a perfect fit. We are proud of our long-running partnership with Paramount Pictures and that our powerful cars and motorcycles have been able to enhance this iconic film series time and again. For exciting chases, you need cars with impressive driving dynamics and handling,” said Uwe Dreher, head of Brand Communications BMW, BMW M, BMW i.
“This provides the ideal stage for our most dynamic business athlete: the BMW M5.”
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)