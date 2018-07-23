[Weather] Record heat and humidity grip Korea Monday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Hot and humid conditions over the weekend will continue Monday, with daytime temperatures hovering around 33 to 37 degrees Celsius across the country. Residents in Seoul woke up to record-breaking heat in the morning of 29.2 C, the highest mark since 1907.Temperatures in Daegu will rise to 37 C, Seoul 35 C, Incheon 34 C, Suwon 35 C, Gangneung 35 C, Daejeon 35 C, Sejong 35 C, Gwangju 36 C and Busan 34 C.As of 6 a.m., heat wave warnings are in effect in almost every region of the country except some parts of Jeju Island, which is set to receive light rainfall until the afternoon. The Korean Meteorological Administration said the scorching weather would continue throughout the week.Clouds will linger across the country during the daytime, and sporadic rain will fall in some parts of Gangwon Province.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)