'Incredibles 2' tops box office, 'The Witch' surpasses 3 mln in attendance

ENTERTAINMENT

A still from "Incredibles 2" (Yonhap)

The Hollywood animation "Incredibles 2" topped the box office over the weekend drawing 1.12 million moviegoers, while the Korean supernatural thriller "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion" surpassed 3 million in total attendance, data showed Monday.The Disney/Pixar sequel earned 9.65 billion won ($8.5 million) or 47 percent of the total ticket sales from Friday to Sunday, according to the computerized box-office tally from the Korean Film Council. In total, the movie has garnered 1.36 million views in the first five days of its run.Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp" was pushed down to second place in its third weekend. The superhero sequel attracted 492,387 views for a 19-day cumulative of 5.2 million.'"The Witch" passed 3 million in total attendance, staying for nearly a month in the top five since it opened on June 27. The movie was at No. 3 with 320,833 admissions over the weekend.Starring new actress Kim Da-mi and directed by Park Hoon-jung, the movie tells the story of a girl who is raised by an old couple after losing her memory but regains her power and memory in the process of being chased by a mysterious group of people with supernatural powers.Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's giant building action movie, "Skyscraper," slipped two notches to fourth with 164,731 views in its second weekend.Coming in fourth was an extended cut of the May-June local-box office hit "Believer." The new release was seen by 76,701 in its first weekend. (Yonhap)