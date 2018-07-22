On-base streak ends at 52 games for Rangers' Choo Shin-soo

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

Choo Shin-soo's on-base streak for the Texas Rangers has come to an end at 52 games.The South Korean designated hitter went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (local time), as the longest on-base run by an active major leaguer ended. The Rangers were routed 16-3.Choo began his streak on May 13 against the Houston Astros.During his run, Choo kept his streak alive in his final plate appearance on four occasions -- three times with a hit and one other time with a walk -- but in this game, he grounded into a fielder's choice in the bottom eighth and was lifted for a pinch runner.Choo owns the single-season club record, having surpassed Julio Franco's 46 games from 1993. Will Clark holds the franchise mark for the longest on-base streak at any stretch, with a 56-game run from 1995 to 1996.During his streak, Choo slashed .337/.468/.588 with 13 homers, 29 RBIs, 48 walks and 32 runs scored.He told The Dallas Morning News after the game that he was relieved to have the streak over and done with, and he was looking forward to starting a new one."I had four at-bats and faced really good pitchers. I'm not going to complain about that," he said. "I feel better now. Much more comfortable. It's always in my head to get on base every time. Tonight, it was not working. My approach was not good. Move on. Tomorrow is a new game."Batting leadoff as DH on Saturday, Choo grounded out to third against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco in the first inning. He struck out in his next two at-bats, before hitting the grounder in the eighth that ended his streak.For the season, Choo is batting .291/.401/.497 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs, 63 walks and 55 runs scored. He is third in the American League in both walks and on-base percentage. He was one of just seven major league players with an on-base percentage of at least .400 so far this season.After batting .347/.466/.621 in June, Choo is putting up .319/.439/.553 in July. (Yonhap)