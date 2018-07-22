Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Number of new Incheon airport terminal users tops 9 m

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 22, 2018 - 11:31
  • Updated : Jul 22, 2018 - 11:34
The number of travelers using the new passenger terminal of Incheon International Airport has surpassed 9 million since its opening six months ago, airport officials said Sunday.

As of last Wednesday, more than 9.08 million people used the second terminal, which started operations on Jan. 18, the airport's tally showed.

During the six-month period, the number of the airport users also rose to more than 33.44 million, an increase of about 12.6 percent from the same period in the previous year.


(Yonhap)


The second terminal accounted for some 27 percent of the airport's total passengers.

The airport authorities anticipated that the total number of passengers this year could reach a record high of 69 million.

"Based on the successful opening and stable operation of the second terminal, we will seek to expand our overseas projects all across the world," Incheon International Airport President and CEO Chung Il-young said. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114