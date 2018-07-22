[Weather] Scorching heat wave continues Sunday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sweltering summer heat will continue across South Korea on Sunday, with daytime highs hovering around 33 to 37 degrees Celsius.As of 9 a.m., heat wave warnings are in effect in almost every region in the country except some parts of Jeju Island, where 5 to 20 millimeters of rain will fall in the afternoon. The warnings will last until Monday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Temperatures in Seoul will reach 37 C in the daytime, Incheon 34 C, Suwon 37 C, Gangneung 37 C, Daejeon 36 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 37 C and Busan 34 C.Hot and humid air blowing from southern parts of Japan will make the sweltering weather even more sticky and uncomfortable, the weather agency said.Clear skies will be seen in most regions of the country, but fine dust levels will hit “bad” levels in some parts of the North and South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)