Unified Korean team wins mixed doubles ping pong title

Cha Hyo-sim (left) of North Korea and Jang Woo-jin of South Korea hold up their winners trophy during the award ceremony for the mixed doubles finals gold medal match at the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Platinum Korean Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea on Saturday. (EPA-Yonhap)

DAEJEON -- A unified Korean team captured the mixed doubles table tennis title at an international tournament in Daejeon on Saturday.The duo of Jang Woo-jin (South Korea) and Cha Hyo-sim (North Korea) defeated Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China 3-1 (5-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-8) in the mixed doubles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in the city, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.Jang and Cha were one of four unified Korean doubles teams assembled at this tournament. The other mixed doubles tandem, Choe Il (North) and Yoo Eun-chong (South), lost in the round of 16 on Thursday, as did the women’s doubles team of Suh Hyo-won (South) and Kim Song-i (North).In the men’s doubles, Lee Sang-su (South) and Pak Sin-hyok (North) lost in the semifinals Friday.Jang has secured two more medals at the Korea Open. He has also advanced to the men’s doubles final on Sunday with his South Korean partner Lim Jong-hoon. Jang is in the men’s singles semifinals, where he’ll face Jun Mizutani of Japan later Saturday. With no third-place matches, losers in the semifinals will each take home a bronze medal.Jang and Cha dropped the opening game with some sloppy play but took the second game handily 11-3, with a combination of Cha’s steady serves and Jang’s powerful winners.They also had little trouble winning the third game 11-4, and the momentum was fully on their side. It was a tighter battle in the fourth game, but Team Korea emerged victorious 11-8.Jang and Cha, unseeded, had to get through Tuesday’s qualification stage, though they didn’t have to play their game when their opponents withdrew with an injury.In the round of 16 on Thursday morning, Jang and Cha upset the second-seeded team from Hong Kong, Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8).They then took down the No. 5 seed, Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong, 3-0 (13-11, 11-4, 11-8). In the semifinals, the Koreans beat Chen Chien-An and Cheng I-Ching of Taiwan 3-2 (6-11, 11-5, 14-16, 11-6, 11-4).North Korea sent 16 players -- eight male and eight female -- for its first appearance at the Korea Open, which is in its 18th edition. The Koreas are also competing as one in an international table tennis event for the second time this year, following their decision to combine their women’s teams for the semifinals at the world team championships in Sweden in May. (Yonhap)