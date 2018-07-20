Go to Mobile Version

[Newsmaker] YouTube, Facebook dominate Korea’s video ad market: report

By Park Jin Won
  • Published : Jul 20, 2018 - 17:02
  • Updated : Jul 20, 2018 - 19:03
YouTube and Facebook grabbed a combined 73.1 percent share of South Korea’s video advertising market in the first half of this year, according to a report by Mezzomedia, a digital marketing firm.

Data showed Friday that YouTube garnered 116.9 billion won ($103.2 million) and Facebook 93 billion won from online video advertising between January and June this year. The 73.1 percent share controlled by the two firms marks a 6 percent increase from last year’s 67.5 percent.

(Yonhap)

Naver, the country’s biggest web portal, outpaced YouTube and Facebook in the mobile and PC advertising sectors, securing 33.7 percent and 37.9 percent, respectively.

The overall digital advertising market, including all three ad types, grew 44 percent over the year and is now estimated to be worth 869.1 billion won.

By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)

