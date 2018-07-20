Macallan releases Edition No. 4 to celebrate heritage

BUSINESS

Macallan Distillery and Edition No. 4 (Edrington Korea)

The Macallan has released a new whisky called Edition No. 4 to celebrate the craftsmanship and pioneering design of the new Macallan Distillery, its importer Edrington Korea said Sunday.Demonstrating the mastery of whisky-making on the estate since 1824, Edition No. 4 explores the whisky production process, according to the firm.Edrington Korea recently held the Macallan Distillery and Edition No. 4 launch event in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.The limited-edition whisky embodies the diverse story of The Macallan’s oak casks and the skill behind the cask selection to reveal the flavor, aroma and character of the whisky, the company said.A master distiller has handpicked casks to reflect a modern flavor profile while staying true to The Macallan sherry-seasoned oak casks maturation, it added.Crafted from a combination of European and American oak casks, Edition No. 4 presents a zesty, vibrant and invigorating single malt that carries notes of rounded honey, sweet toffee and citrus fruits, according to the company.“Edition No. 4 is a celebration of The Macallan’s whisky making heritage as we enter an exciting new era, marking the coming together of our history and new horizons in the creation of two structural masterpieces, a remarkable whisky and a magnificent new distillery,” said Nick Savage, Macallan master distiller.“A combination of carefully selected sherry-seasoned oak casks brings out unique refreshing qualities and delivers an unforgettable whisky experience.”Edition No. 4 has an alcohol by volume of 48.4 percent and a natural color of burnished copper. It is priced at 247,000 won ($218).(khnews@heraldcorp.com)