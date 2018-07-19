Go to Mobile Version

Global report singles out North Korea on slavery

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jul 19, 2018 - 20:32
  • Updated : Jul 19, 2018 - 20:32

LONDON (AP) -- A new report has singled out North Korea as the country with the highest prevalence of modern slavery.

The Global Slavery Index shows one in 10 people in North Korea live in slavery, with most forced to work for the state. It cites the nation‘s coal exports as the area of greatest concern.

The report estimates that 40.3 million people were living in modern slavery in 2016 and highlights the role of repressive regimes where "populations are put to work to prop up the government."
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and his sister Kim Yo-jong (Yonhap).

The index lists Eritrea, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Mauritania, South Sudan, Pakistan, Cambodia and Iran as the worst offenders after North Korea.

The index was compiled by the Walk Free Foundation, an anti-slavery organization founded by Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest.

