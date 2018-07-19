11st taps SKT’s AI expert as new CEO

BUSINESS

Lee Sang-ho, SK Telecom’s service platform division head (Yonhap)

An artificial intelligence expert at SK Telecom has been tapped to head SK Planet’s e-commerce platform 11 Street from September, SK Planet said Thursday.Lee Sang-ho, SK Telecom’s service platform division head, will become the new CEO of the company, which is set to be spun off on Sept. 1.Lee developed search and voice recognition technology at companies like LG Electronics, NHN and Kakao, before joining SK Planet as chief technology officer in 2016. He graduated from Dongguk University and studied at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.The latest appointment comes in light of SK Planet’s pledge to make 11st the Korean version of Amazon.SK Planet, an online platform subsidiary of telecommunications operator SK Telecom, said last month it will spin off 11st to strengthen its online retail service, and reinforce the service using SK Telecom’s latest technologies including artificial intelligence and big data.Last year, 11st launched a voice shopping service using SK Telecom’s NUGU.After the spinoff, the new SK Planet will specialize in offering marketing data analysis and mobile platform-related technology to enterprises, the company said.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)