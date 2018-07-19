Go to Mobile Version

Mercedes-Benz Korea releases EV charger with KT

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Jul 19, 2018 - 12:09
  • Updated : Jul 19, 2018 - 12:09
Mercedes-Benz Korea has installed electric vehicle chargers jointly developed with South Korea’s leading mobile carrier KT at its showrooms and services centers nationwide, the company said Thursday.

The electric vehicle charger made for Benz’s EQ EV brand vehicles can also be used to charge electric vehicles with a single phase 5-pin socket.

This is part of the automaker’s efforts to provide services that cater to local drivers in its fifth-biggest market, and to keep its position as No. 1 imported car maker.

Mercedes-Benz Korea and South Korean mobile carrier KT’s jointly developed electric vehicle charger (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

“We are pleased to jointly develop with KT and introduce the charging device, a pivotal element for electric vehicles that suits the local market,” said Dimitris Psillakis, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea.

“Mercedes-Benz Korea will continuously seek opportunities to build active and close partnerships with local businesses with advanced technologies, like KT, and strive to enhance customer satisfaction by providing products and services that fulfill domestic demand.”

The companies signed a deal on electric vehicle charger development in April last year. The product is available for purchase and use at 72 Mercedes-Benz Korea showrooms and service centers across the country, the company said.

As an industry first in Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea has been providing 4G Long Term Evolution telecommunication network in its connected cars in partnership with KT since last year.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

