‘Hottest days of the year’ as temperatures hover around 35 C

(Yonhap)

The sweltering heat is forecast to continue nationwide Thursday as temperatures hover from 31 degrees Celsius to 37 C.Heat wave warnings by the Korea Meteorological Administration remain in effect nationwide. Seoul will reach a maximum temperature of 34 C, Daegu 37 C, Gwangju 36 C and Busan 33 C.The weather agency advised people to take caution to avoid heat-related illness and recommended people to stay indoors.Fine dust levels are expected to hit “bad” levels in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, while other districts will be in the “normal” range.By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)