S. Korea's nuke envoy meets British delegation over N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea's top nuclear envoy had a meeting here Thursday with Jonathan Nicholas Powell, a former senior British official who just finished a trip to North Korea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Powell met with Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and director of the communist party's international affairs department while on a visit to Pyongyang from Saturday to Tuesday as the head of a British delegation.



Ri is in charge of the North's diplomatic affairs. Powell served under British Prime Minister Tony Blair as the first Downing Street chief of staff from 1997 to 2007.







(KCNA)

He briefed Lee Do-hoon, representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, on the results of the visit.The two sides also exchanged views on the recent security situation on the peninsula and relevant strategies, the ministry said.Lee explained the South Korean government's efforts for the implementation of the April 27 inter-Korean summit deal and the Singapore summit agreement between Pyongyang and Washington on June 12, it added. (Yonhap)