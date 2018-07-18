Man arrested for installing hidden cameras in motels

The man, 43, had reportedly installed 17 cameras in three motels near Seocho-gu, Seoul, since October 2014.
A motel guest made a police report after suspecting that hidden cameras were installed on June 23.
|A suspect heads out of the police station in Suseo, southern Seoul, to go to the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday after being arrested for installing hidden cameras and transferring the content to his computer. (Yonhap)
Police searched the suspect’s house on July 9 and found around 20,000 files of footage from the hidden cameras saved on his computer. He had received the videos through Wi-Fi.
The suspect said he had installed the cameras to satisfy his sexual needs but he did not distribute the videos online.
However, police said they will further investigate whether there are more hidden cameras installed and if the content was shared online.
By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)