Posco’s CSR project introduced as model example at UN

Through the Steel Village project, Korea’s No. 1 steelmaker has been supporting social minorities and those whose homes have been destroyed in natural disasters with its steel products since 2014.
“CSR efforts such as Posco’s Steel Village project is one that changes international society’s paradigm of developing countries,” said Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN.
|Participants of the high level political forum on sustainable development watch video on Posco's Steel Village project at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, local time. (Posco)
The company has constructed 104 steel houses and steel bridges in Vietnam since 2014, and donated a steel dome to a school in Thailand this year, it added.
The project was also registered as a model example on the UN sustainable development goals website last November, and at the 51st session of the UN Commission on Population and Development this April.
