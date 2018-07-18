Go to Mobile Version

Wiz Khalifa not sorry for controversial Korean eyes lyric

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Jul 18, 2018 - 17:04
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2018 - 17:49
US rapper Wiz Khalifa has refused to apologize for the controversial “eyes looking Korean” lyric in his song “Hot Now” and defended himself by saying he has Korean friends.

The rapper was asked about the controversy over the lyric while on the New York-based radio show “The Breakfast Club” and said, “I have Korean friends that are not offended so I don’t know these people who are saying that.”

He told the critics to “chill out” and added he is “not racist” and loves Koreans.

Khalifa’s new song “Hot Now” from his new album “Rolling Papers 2” was embroiled in a controversy after some Korean fans took offence at the lyric “Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean,” implying his eyes look similar to the eyes of Korean people when he smokes cannabis.

The rapper held his first South Korea concert “Seoul Sessions Live Music Event” in May 2017 with Korean rappers Zico and BewhY performing as opening acts, drawing nearly 20,000 fans.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)

