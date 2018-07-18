Wiz Khalifa not sorry for controversial Korean eyes lyric

The rapper was asked about the controversy over the lyric while on the New York-based radio show “The Breakfast Club” and said, “I have Korean friends that are not offended so I don’t know these people who are saying that.”
He told the critics to “chill out” and added he is “not racist” and loves Koreans.
The rapper held his first South Korea concert “Seoul Sessions Live Music Event” in May 2017 with Korean rappers Zico and BewhY performing as opening acts, drawing nearly 20,000 fans.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)