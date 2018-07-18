[Video] Sweetness overload at 2018 Seoul Dessert Fair

The theme for the two-day weekend event was watermelon. Many stalls infused watermelon elements into their desserts, such as green-and-red sweet bread, watermelon fruit punch and watermelon-flavored macarons.
Beyond indulging their taste buds, visitors were also treated to a visual feast. Many desserts carried vibrant colors of summer and were sold in aesthetic packaging that could transform into a piece of home decoration.
Inflated characters that dotted the exhibition hall further boosted the “Instagrammability” of the event. Some of the most in-demand inflated figures that visitors waited in line to take photos with included a human-sized Shiba Inu and a watermelon with a cartoon face.
The handicraft market in an adjacent exhibition space was a popular option for people taking a short break from desserts. The stalls offered a wide variety of art works, designed goods and handcrafted jewelries.
The next dessert fair will be held in October at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.
|Watermelon-inspired desserts (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
By Aaron Yip, Intern reporter (aaron.yhla@heraldcorp.com)