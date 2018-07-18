[Video] Sweetness overload at 2018 Seoul Dessert Fair

LIFE&STYLE

(Video shot and edited by Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Watermelon-inspired desserts (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Thousands of people with a sweet tooth descended on the 2018 Seoul Dessert Fair to satisfy their cravings for all-things sweet on Saturday at the Setec Exhibition Hall.The theme for the two-day weekend event was watermelon. Many stalls infused watermelon elements into their desserts, such as green-and-red sweet bread, watermelon fruit punch and watermelon-flavored macarons.Beyond indulging their taste buds, visitors were also treated to a visual feast. Many desserts carried vibrant colors of summer and were sold in aesthetic packaging that could transform into a piece of home decoration.Inflated characters that dotted the exhibition hall further boosted the “Instagrammability” of the event. Some of the most in-demand inflated figures that visitors waited in line to take photos with included a human-sized Shiba Inu and a watermelon with a cartoon face.The handicraft market in an adjacent exhibition space was a popular option for people taking a short break from desserts. The stalls offered a wide variety of art works, designed goods and handcrafted jewelries.The next dessert fair will be held in October at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.By Aaron Yip, Intern reporter (aaron.yhla@heraldcorp.com)