[Video] Sweetness overload at 2018 Seoul Dessert Fair

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jul 18, 2018 - 16:50
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2018 - 16:50
Thousands of people with a sweet tooth descended on the 2018 Seoul Dessert Fair to satisfy their cravings for all-things sweet on Saturday at the Setec Exhibition Hall.

The theme for the two-day weekend event was watermelon. Many stalls infused watermelon elements into their desserts, such as green-and-red sweet bread, watermelon fruit punch and watermelon-flavored macarons.


(Video shot and edited by Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


Beyond indulging their taste buds, visitors were also treated to a visual feast. Many desserts carried vibrant colors of summer and were sold in aesthetic packaging that could transform into a piece of home decoration.

Inflated characters that dotted the exhibition hall further boosted the “Instagrammability” of the event. Some of the most in-demand inflated figures that visitors waited in line to take photos with included a human-sized Shiba Inu and a watermelon with a cartoon face.

The handicraft market in an adjacent exhibition space was a popular option for people taking a short break from desserts. The stalls offered a wide variety of art works, designed goods and handcrafted jewelries.

The next dessert fair will be held in October at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.


Watermelon-inspired desserts (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


By Aaron Yip, Intern reporter (aaron.yhla@heraldcorp.com)

