Apink’s Yoon Bo-mi to be featured in hip-hop duo Mighty Mouth’s new single

Shorry of the duo broke the news on his social media account, saying that the collaborative song with Yoon titled “Pretty Woman” will be released Friday.
|Mighty Mighty Mouth and Yoon Bo-mi (Allmighty Records)Mouth and Yoon Bo-mi (Allmighty Records)
“After seeking a female vocalist that fits best with our new song, we thought of her. Thanks to her, the song got much brighter,” he said.
According to Mighty Mouth’s agency, “Pretty Woman” will be an easy sing-along song that will deliver the duo’s cheerful energy.
One of the most popular hip-hop groups in the scene, Mighty Mouth, consisting of rappers Sangchu and Shorry, debuted with its first full-length album “Energy” in 2008, which included hits like “I Love You,” “Energy” and “Family.” Many of the duo’s have featured big-name female artists, such as Yoon Eun-hye, Sunye of Wonder Girls and Son Dam-bi.
The act launched its own label Allmighty Records in April 2016.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)