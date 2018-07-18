Man gets 20 years for murder of father, reported as suicide

According to Busan District Court, the 30-year-old and his father were “not on good terms” due to his lack of a job after graduating from college.
But, when his father, 56, allegedly beat his mother during an argument, the defendant reportedly helped his mom move to a new home without the father’s permission. During court proceedings, the man claimed to have gotten angry at his father for trying to “give away the new home.”
|(Yonhap)
Just as the father fell asleep, the man slipped into the master bedroom with a kitchen knife in hand and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to court records.
Police said the man called the police to report his father’s “death by suicide” and denied murder allegations all throughout the interrogation.
He then claimed his father died in an accident during a scuffle, as he tried to stop the victim from hurting himself with the knife.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)